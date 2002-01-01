Centre for Managemenet Technology

CMT events offer the most effective opportunity to narrow the knowledge gaps. High quality analysis, precise insights and strategic directions define CMT events.

Key focus:

•Bio Energy & Bio-Products [Biofuels, Biomass to Liquids, Jatropha, Sorghum, Algae, Biopolymers, bio-based chemicals

•Agriculture [Cassava, Stevia, Large Scale Farming, Sustainable Plantation Management – Rubber, Palm

•Energy [Renewable, Solar, Wind, Hydro Power]