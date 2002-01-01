Company Profile
Centre for Managemenet Technology
CMT events offer the most effective opportunity to narrow the knowledge gaps. High quality analysis, precise insights and strategic directions define CMT events.
Key focus:
•Bio Energy & Bio-Products [Biofuels, Biomass to Liquids, Jatropha, Sorghum, Algae, Biopolymers, bio-based chemicals
•Agriculture [Cassava, Stevia, Large Scale Farming, Sustainable Plantation Management – Rubber, Palm
•Energy [Renewable, Solar, Wind, Hydro Power]
Key focus:
•Bio Energy & Bio-Products [Biofuels, Biomass to Liquids, Jatropha, Sorghum, Algae, Biopolymers, bio-based chemicals
•Agriculture [Cassava, Stevia, Large Scale Farming, Sustainable Plantation Management – Rubber, Palm
•Energy [Renewable, Solar, Wind, Hydro Power]
Contact Information
- Address
- 80 Marine Parade Road #13-02,Parkway Parade, Singapore, Singapore 449269 194
- Phone
- 65 6346 9124
- vandana@cmtsp.com.sg
- Website
- http://www.cmtevents.com