Company Profile

Centre for Managemenet Technology

Centre for Managemenet Technology logo
CMT events offer the most effective opportunity to narrow the knowledge gaps. High quality analysis, precise insights and strategic directions define CMT events.
Key focus:
•Bio Energy & Bio-Products [Biofuels, Biomass to Liquids, Jatropha, Sorghum, Algae, Biopolymers, bio-based chemicals
•Agriculture [Cassava, Stevia, Large Scale Farming, Sustainable Plantation Management – Rubber, Palm
•Energy [Renewable, Solar, Wind, Hydro Power]

Contact Information

Address
80 Marine Parade Road #13-02,Parkway Parade, Singapore, Singapore 449269 194
Phone
65 6346 9124

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