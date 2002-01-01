CENTROSOLAR AG

CENTROSOLAR Group AG is among Europe's leading suppliers of photovoltaic systems for roofs and related components, with currently more than 1000 employees and revenue of EUR 404 million in 2010. Its product range comprises solar integrated systems, modules, mounting systems and solar glass. It generates more than half its revenue internationally. The company has own sales offices in Germany, Span, France, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, USA, UK, Canada and Benelux. wwww.centrosolar.com