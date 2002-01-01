Company Profile
CEP Renewables
CEP Renewables designs, develops, and builds grid-connected, utility-scale solar projects. With global expertise developing projects in Europe, Asia, and North America, the company has turned its attention to New Jersey and supporting the Governor's ambitious Energy Master Plan. CEP utilizes its highly-skilled professional team to implement complex remediation, engineering, and permitting strategies that allow it to bring particularly challenging projects from conception to energization.
Contact Information
- Address
- 331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 227
- Phone
- 732-284-4640
- info@ceprenewables.com
- Website
- https://www.ceprenewables.com/