Company Profile

CERATIZIT S.A.

CERATIZIT S.A. logo
For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection.

With over 5,800 employees at 22 production sites and a sales network of over 50 branch offices, CERATIZIT is a global player in the hard metal industry.

Contact Information

Address
101, Route de Holzem, Mamer, Mamer 8232 126
Phone
+352 31 20 85-1

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