Company Profile
CERATIZIT S.A.
For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection.
With over 5,800 employees at 22 production sites and a sales network of over 50 branch offices, CERATIZIT is a global player in the hard metal industry.
With over 5,800 employees at 22 production sites and a sales network of over 50 branch offices, CERATIZIT is a global player in the hard metal industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- 101, Route de Holzem, Mamer, Mamer 8232 126
- Phone
- +352 31 20 85-1
- info@ceratizit.com
- Website
- http://www.ceratizit.com