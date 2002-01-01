Company Profile
Ceresana
The market research institute Ceresana is specialized in the segments chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods with a focus on transportation / mobility. Recent market studies published by Ceresana cover topics such as electric cars, plug-in hybrid vehicles, batteries and materials for lightweight construction.
Contact Information
- Address
- Mainaustrasse 34, Konstanz, Baden-Wuerttemberg 78464 83
- Phone
- +49 7531 9429 70
- info@ceresana.com
- Website
- http://www.ceresana.com