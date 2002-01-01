Company Profile

Ceresana

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The market research institute Ceresana is specialized in the segments chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods with a focus on transportation / mobility. Recent market studies published by Ceresana cover topics such as electric cars, plug-in hybrid vehicles, batteries and materials for lightweight construction.

Contact Information

Address
Mainaustrasse 34, Konstanz, Baden-Wuerttemberg 78464 83
Phone
+49 7531 9429 70

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