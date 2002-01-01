Company Profile
CertPro
In today's rapidly evolving digital world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries and influencing critical decisions. However, the rise of AI also raises concerns about ethics, transparency, and governance. To address these challenges, the ISO 42001 certification was introduced as the world's first international standard for AI Management Systems (AIMS). This certification provides organizations with a structured framework to develop, deploy, and manage AI responsibly.
Contact Information
- Address
- C-7, Kudremukh Colony, Sarjapur - Marathahalli Rd, Koramangala 2nd Block, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034 101
- Phone
- 99025 47868