Company Profile
cfar International Limited
automation Insights, a unit of cfar International Ltd., provides automation and information technology research and consulting services to energy and utility centric enterprises. For over 30 years, leading companies around the world have turned to us for timely, accurate and informative insights into the various market, business, technology and financial dimensions of automation and information technology for the energy and utility industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 641177, Kenner, LA 70064-1177 227
- Phone
- 504-466-2220