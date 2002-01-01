CFS Investment Casting

CFS foundry is a ISO 9001 : 2008 Investment Casting Foundry, producing Quality precision castings in Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Duplex Stainless Steel and Nickel Based Alloys.

We are renowned manufacturer and supplier of premium quality steel castings with an annual capacity of 600 MT, employing more than 300 employees at the facility.We procure superior quality raw material from leading vendors of the market so as to offer a standardized range of products for our clients.