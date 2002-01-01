CG Power Solutions, a subsidiary of Crompton Greaves (CG) employs 150 professionals in 9 offices across North America. We provide Electrical Infrastructure Engineering/full turnkey EPC services to the Utility and Renewable Power Generation industries. A leader in Renewable Energy, MSE has a strong track record in windpower, today responsible for interconnecting nearly 25% of current US wind power. Through its subsidiary CG Automation, MSE also offers Utility Automation products and systems.