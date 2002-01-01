Company Profile
Chalaat Photoelectric Technology (Thailand) co., L
Founded in 2023 in Thailand, Chalaat Photoelectric Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd (Chalaat) specializes in high-quality LED lit mirrors, lighting products, and LED drivers. Chalaat's team has over 15 years of manufacturing experience. With advanced LED technology, slim drivers, and superior mirror glass processing, we are committed to serving global markets from our strategic Thai location.
Contact Information
- Address
- 88/26-28 Moo 23 Tombol Bangpleeyai , Amphur Bangplee , Samutprakan 10540 THAILAND, THAILAND, THAILAND 10540 213
- Phone
- 0612683533
- sales1@chalaatmirror.com
- Website
- http://www.chalaatmirror.com/