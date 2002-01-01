Residential and commercial solar roofing contractor focusing on re-roofing, preventative maintenance and roof repairs along with, rain gutters, insulation, skylights and custom sheet metal applications.



Originally established in 1942, Chandler's Roofing has been recognized regionally and nationally as the premier Southern California roofing company... Recently awarded the 2011 Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year and selected as GAF's only Solar Elite Contractor in Southern California.