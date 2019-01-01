Changsha Xiangjia Metal Materical Co., Ltd. As an exporting gateway under ADTO Group, we have over 20 years of piping materials making experience and insight into Oil & Gas, Water, Mining, Marine and infrastructure. Our philosophy and commitment focuses on one-stop service for piping materials and pipe fittings, helping our 1000+ business partners including contractors and resellers all over the world to have a better solution, ensuring high quality whilst saving precious time.