Company Profile
Changsha Xiangjia Metal Materical Co., Ltd.
Changsha Xiangjia Metal Materical Co., Ltd. As an exporting gateway under ADTO Group, we have over 20 years of piping materials making experience and insight into Oil & Gas, Water, Mining, Marine and infrastructure. Our philosophy and commitment focuses on one-stop service for piping materials and pipe fittings, helping our 1000+ business partners including contractors and resellers all over the world to have a better solution, ensuring high quality whilst saving precious time.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.46 Renmin East Road, Changsha, Hunan 410007 45
- Phone
- +86 18569560142
- adtooo2019@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.xiangjiasteel.com