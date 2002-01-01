Company Profile
Changzhou Giovanni New Materials Technology Co., L
Changzhou Giovanni New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive enterprise that integrates research and development, production, sales, and product technology solutions for new materials. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in the manufacturing of high-grade fireproof boards.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 69, Shunshan Road, Wucheng Industrial Park, Zhenglu Town, Tianning District, Changzhou, China, Changzhou, æµ™æ±Ÿ 31300 45
- Phone
- +86-13775029098
- Website
- https://www.jiayihpl.com/