Company Profile
Changzhou Luming Lighting and Electronic Mfy. CO.,
Our products series as follows:
1.energy saving lamp in spiral in 13W and 18W with UL
2.electronic ballast in 28W & 38W for 2D lamp
3.electronic ballast for fluorescent lamp:
220V-240V
18Wí-1/í-2
36Wí-1/í-2
80Wí-1/í-2
90Wí-1/í-2
1.energy saving lamp in spiral in 13W and 18W with UL
2.electronic ballast in 28W & 38W for 2D lamp
3.electronic ballast for fluorescent lamp:
220V-240V
18Wí-1/í-2
36Wí-1/í-2
80Wí-1/í-2
90Wí-1/í-2
Contact Information
- Address
- 66Yanling West Road,Changzhou,Jiangsu, Changzhou, Jiangsu 213003 45
- Phone
- 86-519-6801666
- sales@g-lighting.com
- Website
- http://www.g-lighting.com