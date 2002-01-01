Changzhou Luming Lighting and Electronic Mfy. CO.,

Our products series as follows:

1.energy saving lamp in spiral in 13W and 18W with UL

2.electronic ballast in 28W & 38W for 2D lamp

3.electronic ballast for fluorescent lamp:

220V-240V

18Wí-1/í-2

36Wí-1/í-2

80Wí-1/í-2

90Wí-1/í-2