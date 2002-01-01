Company Profile

Changzhou Luming Lighting and Electronic Mfy. CO.,

Changzhou Luming Lighting and Electronic Mfy. CO., logo
Our products series as follows:
1.energy saving lamp in spiral in 13W and 18W with UL
2.electronic ballast in 28W & 38W for 2D lamp
3.electronic ballast for fluorescent lamp:
220V-240V
18Wí-1/í-2
36Wí-1/í-2
80Wí-1/í-2
90Wí-1/í-2

Contact Information

Address
66Yanling West Road,Changzhou,Jiangsu, Changzhou, Jiangsu 213003 45
Phone
86-519-6801666

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