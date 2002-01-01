Company Profile

Changzhou Recreate Technology Co.,Ltd

Changzhou Recreate Technology Co.,Ltd logo
Changzhou Recreate Technology Co.,Ltd is a professional manufacturer of solar HVAC products, offering stably performed dc solar air conditioners, hybrid ACDC solar air conditioners, off-grid solar air conditioners, solar refreigerators, heat pump systems, ect. With more than 10 years experience in HVAC products and an awsome 30-people R&D team, we're confident to speak out loudly we are the best in solar air conditioning frequency conversion technology in China. Competant partners are expected!

Contact Information

Address
Qiaonan Industrial Zone, Yaoguan Town, Wujin District, Changzhou, Jiangsu 213102 45
Phone
+86 519 85856078

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