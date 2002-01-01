Changzhou Recreate Technology Co.,Ltd is a professional manufacturer of solar HVAC products, offering stably performed dc solar air conditioners, hybrid ACDC solar air conditioners, off-grid solar air conditioners, solar refreigerators, heat pump systems, ect. With more than 10 years experience in HVAC products and an awsome 30-people R&D team, we're confident to speak out loudly we are the best in solar air conditioning frequency conversion technology in China. Competant partners are expected!