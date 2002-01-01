Company Profile

Charge Power Inc.

Charge Power Inc. logo
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Charge Power specializes in large-scale BESS projects across North America, delivering technology-agnostic solutions backed by more than a decade of expertise.

Our team helps clients achieve their renewable energy goals with best-in-class energy storage solutions that tackle critical challenges, mitigate risk, and maximize value - clearing the path to achieve even the most challenging energy objectives.

Contact Information

Address
1005-3601 Highway 7 East, Markham, Ontario L3R0M3 39
Phone
732-250-3815

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