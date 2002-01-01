Chase Wind - CCMI

Three decades installing small wind. Represent two dozen wind manufacturers including Aerostar, Aeronautica, Argosy, Bergey, Endurance, Evance, Gaia, Kenersys, Northern, PolarisAmerica, PowerWorks, Renewegy, Seaforth, Sonkyo-Windspot, UGE, Vergnet, WES, WiPo-WindPhase, WTIC-Jacobs, Xzeres. NYSERDA Eligible Installer W#3137. Certified by Northern Power for Operation&Maintenance and Installation. Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.