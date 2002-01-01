ChemAnalyst is a subsidiary of Techsci Research, which was established in 2008, and has been providing exceptional management consulting to its clients across the globe for over a decade now. For the past four years, ChemAnalyst has been a prominent provider of Chemical commodity prices in more than 15 countries. We are a team of more than 100 Chemical Analysts who are committed to provide in-depth market insights and real-time price movement for 300+ chemical and petrochemical products.