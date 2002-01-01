ChemPacific provides small molecule organic synthesis

custom manufacturing services for chemicals, OPV's, OLED's, intermediates, etc.. Whether we are provided with a current process or only a structure; the product can be taken from the development/optimization stages to commercialization production in a timely and economical manner. Our mission is to give customers access to hard to find molecules that are safe, reliable and economical. Currently over 22,500 product offerings. Call today!