Company Profile
ChemPacific
ChemPacific provides small molecule organic synthesis
custom manufacturing services for chemicals, OPV's, OLED's, intermediates, etc.. Whether we are provided with a current process or only a structure; the product can be taken from the development/optimization stages to commercialization production in a timely and economical manner. Our mission is to give customers access to hard to find molecules that are safe, reliable and economical. Currently over 22,500 product offerings. Call today!
custom manufacturing services for chemicals, OPV's, OLED's, intermediates, etc.. Whether we are provided with a current process or only a structure; the product can be taken from the development/optimization stages to commercialization production in a timely and economical manner. Our mission is to give customers access to hard to find molecules that are safe, reliable and economical. Currently over 22,500 product offerings. Call today!
Contact Information
- Address
- 6200 Freeport Centre, Baltimore, MD 21224 227
- Phone
- 412-973-9716
- Website
- http://www.chempacific.com