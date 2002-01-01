Company Profile

Chen Guang Optoelectronic Co., Ltd

Chen Guang Optoelectronic Co., Ltd logo
We're a Chinese leading LED manufacturer specializing in producing LED, including normal type LED, superbright LED, Super Flux LED, High Power LED, SMD LED, infrared LED and phototransistor LED. All range of LEDs are Rohs compliant. 90% of our products are well sold to the overseas market.

Contact Information

Address
No.7, Yong An Li, Zhi Chong, Wai Hai Town, Jiangmen City, Guangdong, China, Jiangmen City, Guangdong 529000 45
Phone
86750-3798633

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