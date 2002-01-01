Company Profile
Chen Guang Optoelectronic Co., Ltd
We're a Chinese leading LED manufacturer specializing in producing LED, including normal type LED, superbright LED, Super Flux LED, High Power LED, SMD LED, infrared LED and phototransistor LED. All range of LEDs are Rohs compliant. 90% of our products are well sold to the overseas market.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.7, Yong An Li, Zhi Chong, Wai Hai Town, Jiangmen City, Guangdong, China, Jiangmen City, Guangdong 529000 45
- Phone
- 86750-3798633
- Website
- www.cgled.com