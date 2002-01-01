Chengdu Ebyte Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.is a high-tech enterprise which specializes in Internet of Things communications, has hundreds of self-developed products and unanimously recognized by customers. Our company has a strong R&D capabilities, with a perfect after-sale system, we provide customers with complete solutions and technical support,shorten the R&D cycle, reduce R&D costs, and provide a powerful platform for new products development.

Tel:+86-028-61399028

Fax: 0086-028-64146160