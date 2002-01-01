Company Profile
Chengdu Ebyte Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.
Chengdu Ebyte Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.is a high-tech enterprise which specializes in Internet of Things communications, has hundreds of self-developed products and unanimously recognized by customers. Our company has a strong R&D capabilities, with a perfect after-sale system, we provide customers with complete solutions and technical support,shorten the R&D cycle, reduce R&D costs, and provide a powerful platform for new products development.
Tel:+86-028-61399028
Fax: 0086-028-64146160
Tel:+86-028-61399028
Fax: 0086-028-64146160
Contact Information
- Address
- Innovation Center D347, XI-XIN Avenue No.4, High-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan, China, Chengdu, sichuang 345100 227
- Phone
- 86-028-61399028
- v6u_w7uv@meantinc.com
- Website
- https://www.cdebyte.com/Module