Fibromyalgia Treatment - Chi Energy 4 Vitality offers the first comprehensive chi energy based fibromyalgia treatment. Patients are treated dynamically with structured chi energy via our Vitality Pass transfer diagram. Our patients are only required to carry our transfer diagram on their person nine hours daily. Our drug free dynamic fibromyalgia treatment is also effective for chronic fatigue syndrome, myalgic encephalomyelitis, depression, and chronic pain.