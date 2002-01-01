Chiah Chyun Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in 1987, is one of the leading lathe manufacturers and exporters from Taiwan, offering CNC Lathe, CNC Auto Lathe, CNC Turning Center, and lathe-related machines applied in various industries. Being a Taiwanese pioneer with ISO 9002 certificated, we have a strict and automatic quality control system to ensure that each product maintaining its high quality. With the attitude of self-demanding, we aim at making superb products with reliable on-time de