Company Profile
China Gears Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
China Mechanical Component manufacturer DE supplies a wide
range of top quality machinery components, elements
products including various types of gears, Hydraulic
Valves, Aluminum Castings, Roller, Seal Ring etc. We offer
OEM, ODM Service to provide the most suitable hardware for
you. Our cooperative partners cover all over the world,
mainly applied for machinery, energy, agriculture,
metallurgy, automobile, aero, construction, mining
industries. DE is definitely a professional
range of top quality machinery components, elements
products including various types of gears, Hydraulic
Valves, Aluminum Castings, Roller, Seal Ring etc. We offer
OEM, ODM Service to provide the most suitable hardware for
you. Our cooperative partners cover all over the world,
mainly applied for machinery, energy, agriculture,
metallurgy, automobile, aero, construction, mining
industries. DE is definitely a professional
Contact Information
- Address
- Yangwang Park, Nanqiao Town, Fengxian Dist., Shanghai, China., Shanghai, Shanghai 201400 45
- Phone
- 86-511-84514398
- info@gearvalves.com
- Website
- http://www.gearvalves.com/