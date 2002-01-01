Company Profile

China Gears Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

China Gears Manufacturing Co., Ltd. logo
China Mechanical Component manufacturer DE supplies a wide

range of top quality machinery components, elements

products including various types of gears, Hydraulic

Valves, Aluminum Castings, Roller, Seal Ring etc. We offer

OEM, ODM Service to provide the most suitable hardware for

you. Our cooperative partners cover all over the world,

mainly applied for machinery, energy, agriculture,

metallurgy, automobile, aero, construction, mining

industries. DE is definitely a professional

Contact Information

Address
Yangwang Park, Nanqiao Town, Fengxian Dist., Shanghai, China., Shanghai, Shanghai 201400 45
Phone
86-511-84514398

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