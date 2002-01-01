China Gears Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

China Mechanical Component manufacturer DE supplies a wide



range of top quality machinery components, elements



products including various types of gears, Hydraulic



Valves, Aluminum Castings, Roller, Seal Ring etc. We offer



OEM, ODM Service to provide the most suitable hardware for



you. Our cooperative partners cover all over the world,



mainly applied for machinery, energy, agriculture,



metallurgy, automobile, aero, construction, mining



industries. DE is definitely a professional