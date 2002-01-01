China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical

Established in 1980, China Jiangsu International Group is one of the leading precision metal parts suppliers in China, we offer high quality metal parts with competitive prices according to customer's drawings and specifications.



We are experts in metal parts such as forging parts (hot forging & cold forging), casting parts (investment casting & die casting), metal stamping parts, CNC machining parts, metal injection molding (MIM) parts, plastic injection parts, sanitary valves, and so on.