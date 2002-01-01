Company Profile
China Legal Online
China Legal Online (ChinaLegalOnline) commits itself to offering comprehensive, systematic and dynamically updated introduction, analysis and advice to foreign investors, their management teams and legal teams with regard to issues relating to laws on foreign investment and operations in China. All contents are provided by senior lawyers and professionals from famous international and Chinese law offices and other professional service agencies.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1501 Grand Millennium Plaza (Lower Block), 181 Queen\\'s Road Central, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong 999077 45
- Phone
- 00852-21527388
- Website
- http://www.chinalegalonline.com/