Company Profile
China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd
China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd.
Pioneering Sustainable Transportation Solutions
China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd. has rapidly established itself as a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation. Our expertise lies in the independent research, design, production, and sale of a comprehensive range of EV charging solutions, including:
Space-Saving AC Chargers: Ideal for residential use.
High-Speed DC Charging Station
Pioneering Sustainable Transportation Solutions
China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd. has rapidly established itself as a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation. Our expertise lies in the independent research, design, production, and sale of a comprehensive range of EV charging solutions, including:
Space-Saving AC Chargers: Ideal for residential use.
High-Speed DC Charging Station
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 361, Xinzhan Road, Songjiang, Shanghai 201600 45
- Phone
- 18659286534
- chargers@jeawin.com
- Website
- https://www.li-charger.com/