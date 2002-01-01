China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd.

Pioneering Sustainable Transportation Solutions



China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd. has rapidly established itself as a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation. Our expertise lies in the independent research, design, production, and sale of a comprehensive range of EV charging solutions, including:



Space-Saving AC Chargers: Ideal for residential use.

High-Speed DC Charging Station