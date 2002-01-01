Company Profile

China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd

China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd logo
China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd.
Pioneering Sustainable Transportation Solutions

China LiCB AC DC EV Charger Co., Ltd. has rapidly established itself as a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation. Our expertise lies in the independent research, design, production, and sale of a comprehensive range of EV charging solutions, including:

Space-Saving AC Chargers: Ideal for residential use.
High-Speed DC Charging Station

Contact Information

Address
No. 361, Xinzhan Road, Songjiang, Shanghai 201600 45
Phone
18659286534

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