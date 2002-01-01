Company Profile
China ONE Valve Manufacturer Co., Ltd.
China ONE Valve Manufacturer Co., Ltd.., established in 1993, is a premier Chinese valve manufacturer specializing in ball, gate, check, globe valves, and Y-strainers. With over 20 years of experience, Onero guarantees competitive pricing and adheres to strict industry standards. The company offers OEM and ODM services while maintaining rigorous quality control. For inquiries, please get in touch.
Contact Information
- Address
- Oubei Valve Base, Yongjia, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, Zhejiang 325000 45
- Phone
- 05925819300
- onero@jeawin.com
- Website
- https://www.onevalves.com/