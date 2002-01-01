China Souda Coupling Manufacturing Co., Ltd. provides Gear Couplings,

Geared shaft coupling including GA, GB, GC, GD, GE, GF, GS, GZ, GJ Series.

Suoda Coupling core products contain Gear Couplings, Grid Couplings,

Disc Couplings,Universal Joints and their components with various models and sizes.

It is a wise choice to send us your special coupling inquiries at sales@suodacoupling.com.

Suoda Coupling will deal with your projects with professional solutions ASAP.

http://www.suodacoupling.com/