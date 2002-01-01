Reliable Power, Engineered in China. Delivered Globally.



China Topper Generator Set Manufacturer Co., Ltd. is a trusted and professional provider of generator set solutions, proudly based in China. Renowned for its innovation, quality, and engineering excellence, the company delivers efficient, reliable power systems tailored to meet the demands of both domestic and industrial sectors worldwide.



Comprehensive Power Solutions

China Topper offers an extensive range of generator sets, including:



Diesel Generator Sets



Gas Generator Sets



Biogas Generators



Soundproof and Trailer Diesel Generators



Available with power outputs from 3kVA to 3000kVA and both 50Hz and 60Hz frequency options, these generators are driven by world-class engines from Cummins, Perkins, Deutz, Volvo, and Mitsubishi, and paired with premium alternators from Stamford, Leroy Somer, and others. Advanced control is ensured by high-performance systems from Deepsea, ComAp, and Smartgen.



Certified Excellence

Manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities, all products comply with ISO 9001 and CE certification standards, ensuring top-tier safety, reliability, and performance across all applications.



Customer-Centric Service

More than just a manufacturer, China Topper stands by its products with comprehensive after-sales services, including:



Strong warranty coverage



Fast global delivery



Dedicated technical support



Rapid-response service teams



Every unit undergoes rigorous testing to ensure long-term durability and uninterrupted performance under real-world conditions.



Your Global Energy Partner

Driven by a "customer-first" philosophy, China Topper continues to support industries around the world with dependable, high-quality power generation solutions. When reliable energy is critical-China Topper is the name to trust.