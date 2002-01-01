Company Profile
China Topper Locker Maker Co., Ltd.
China Topper Locker Maker has been manufacturing plastic lockers for over 13 years. Topper plastic lockers are applied to schools, colleges and universities, library, water parks, swimming pool, fitness center, golf club, stadiums, office, factory, etc. We stick to the principle of topnotch technology and service.
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.31 HouShanTou Road, ShenQing Industrial Area, GuanKou Town, Xiamen, Fujian 361023 45
- Phone
- 86-592-6363716
- lockers@jeawin.com
- Website
- http://www.makelockers.com