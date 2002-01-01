Company Profile
China Topper Plastic Molding Company
Karo Plastic Injection Molding Company can provide plastic products for many industries, including computer products, digital products, medical products and automobile components. We have equipped our factory with the most advanced mold manufacturing facilities so as to produce products with superior quality. Karo's customers are from all over the world, and Karo has received much appreciation from our clients.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.1004, Unit B, Jia Lian Building, #176, Jia He Road, Xiamen, Fujian 361012 45
- Phone
- 86-592-5135406
- plastic-mold@jeawin.com
- Website
- http://www.plastic-mold.com