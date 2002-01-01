China Valmax Valve Co., Lt

China valves manufacturer Valmax made industrial valves, ball valves, gate valves, globe valves, check valves in China for oil gas, chemical engineering.

Our company was founded in 2004 and changed to the new name "Valmax Valve" since 2012 as a newly developed valve manufacturer in China.We are concentrating on industrial valves R&D and production and trust you will enjoy to be partner of us to win-win on valve business with the support of "trustable quality, better delivery and competi