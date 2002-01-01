China Valve Industry Co.,Ltd has been established in 1989, covering an area of more than 200 acres, factory building area of 5300 square meters, where there are about 500 existing staff and 30 technicians.China Valve Industry Co.,Ltd is a professional factory that produces a variety of valves available in forged steel,cast steel,cast iron and others, which enjoys high reputation and influence among Fujian valve industries and owns valve technical center as well as technical research team.