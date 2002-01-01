China Wheel Excavator Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

China Topper Wheel Excavator Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (https://www.wheel-excavators.com/

) is a leading and reputable engineering machinery manufacturer based in Quanzhou, China. With nearly two decades of industry expertise, we specialize in the design, development, and production of wheel excavators, crawler excavators, and log grabbers. Our dedication to innovation, quality, and performance has earned us a strong reputation both in domestic and international markets.



Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, covering 60,000 square meters and staffed by over 300 skilled professionals, supports annual sales between USD 100-150 million, with 30% to 50% of production exported globally. This consistent performance highlights our robust production capacity, operational efficiency, and expanding global reach.



At Topper, we uphold strict adherence to international quality standards to ensure reliability and superior performance in every machine we produce. Backed by ISO 9001 certification, advanced equipment, and rigorous quality control, we are committed to delivering high-quality, durable, and efficient excavation solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.