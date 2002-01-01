Company Profile
Chinasky Electronics Co., Ltd
Chinasky Electronics Co., Ltd. is the leading manufacturer and exporter of CCTV products in China. We are specialized in developing,CCTV Accessories Suppliers manufacturing and exporting CCTV power supplies, CCTV cables and other CCTV accessories. We have more than 10 years' experience in the security and surveillance industry.
Add:6th Floor, Building No.10, Xintiandi, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, China
URL:http://www.chinacctvproducts.com/
Tel: +
Add:6th Floor, Building No.10, Xintiandi, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, China
URL:http://www.chinacctvproducts.com/
Tel: +
Contact Information
- Address
- 6th Floor, Building No.10, Xintiandi, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, China, hangzhou, zhejiang 341500 45
- Phone
- 86-571-85854305
- Website
- http://www.chinacctvproducts.com