Chinese Threeway Steel Co., Ltd

Threeway Steel Co., Ltd, is a world-class production and service provider with 25 years of steel pipe manufacturing, stocking, and exporting for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications. Our manufacturing system integrates. 8 world-class submerged arc straight seam welded pipe production line, pipe hot-rolling and cold-forming, heat treatment, threading and finishing, making, warehouse in China, we also have our R&D network focus on enhancing our product portfolio.