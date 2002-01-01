Company Profile
Chinese Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
As a global leader and a customer-orientated corporation, we provide not only what you want but also what the most suitable for you. We hope to build a long term relationship with you and provide perfect services including after-sales services for you.We are proposed to build a long term relationship with you and provide perfect services including after-sales services for you. Our success is our commitment to meet customer's expectations and provide our competitive services.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 2201, Huiteng Metropolis, No. 321, Jiahe Road, Xiamen, Fujian 361000 45
- Phone
- 86-592-5204188
- chinese@jeawin.com
- Website
- http://www.chinesevalves.com/