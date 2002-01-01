Company Profile

Chinese Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Chinese Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd. logo
As a global leader and a customer-orientated corporation, we provide not only what you want but also what the most suitable for you. We hope to build a long term relationship with you and provide perfect services including after-sales services for you.We are proposed to build a long term relationship with you and provide perfect services including after-sales services for you. Our success is our commitment to meet customer's expectations and provide our competitive services.

Contact Information

Address
Suite 2201, Huiteng Metropolis, No. 321, Jiahe Road, Xiamen, Fujian 361000 45
Phone
86-592-5204188

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