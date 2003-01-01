Chongqing Xinye Marine Casting Co. Ltd.

Manufacturer of marine anchors, ship anchors, boat anchors and steel casting products.



Our products are used around the world by some of the worlds top ship builders. We are certified by all major class society, ABS,LR,DNV,CCS,BV,NK,KR,GL,RINA,RMRS & IRS.



Chongqing Xinye Marine Casting Company was set up in March 1980(Formerly known as, Dazu Xinye Marine Casting Co., Ltd & Yugang Dalong Marine Casting Co., Ltd), making quality steel casting more than 30years, now is the leading manufacturer in marine anchor industry.



ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€Our main productsï¼š(from 50kg~40tons, unit weight up to 20tons)



ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€. Marine Anchor : Ship Anchors and Boat Anchors



ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€. Marine Steel casting



ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€. Crush & Wear Parts



ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€. Bolster & Side Bearer



We are proud as approved factory by international shipping class societyã€€ï¼†ã€€ISO9001-2003 since 2003.