Company Profile

ChrisJoe Energy

ChrisJoe Energy logo
ChrisJoe Energy aim to provide bespoke sustainable power solution for heat and micro-power generation by using already available local source of waste as fuel.
It aims to become an established and respected installer, greener power producer and wholesale of biomass systems within Africa Sub-Sahara region. Our mission is to drive forward technological advances solutions that will benefit the community as a whole.

Contact Information

Address
36 88-90 Hatton Gardens, London, London EC1N 8PN 226
Phone
+442033225529

Social Media