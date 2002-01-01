Company Profile
ChrisJoe Energy
ChrisJoe Energy aim to provide bespoke sustainable power solution for heat and micro-power generation by using already available local source of waste as fuel.
It aims to become an established and respected installer, greener power producer and wholesale of biomass systems within Africa Sub-Sahara region. Our mission is to drive forward technological advances solutions that will benefit the community as a whole.
It aims to become an established and respected installer, greener power producer and wholesale of biomass systems within Africa Sub-Sahara region. Our mission is to drive forward technological advances solutions that will benefit the community as a whole.
Contact Information
- Address
- 36 88-90 Hatton Gardens, London, London EC1N 8PN 226
- Phone
- +442033225529
- info@chrisjoe.com
- Website
- http://chrisjoe.com/power