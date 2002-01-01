CICS (Complete Integrated Certification Services Ltd) provides industry leading experience and knowledge of CO2 verification under both mandatory and voluntary (carbon footprinting) schemes; they were the first body to be accredited under the EU ETS Phase II (2008 - 2012). A range of related ISO certification services are also available. CICS provides: Management system certification to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 & Product Certification; Greenhouse Gas Emissions verification under the Euro