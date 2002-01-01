Houston based Cinco Renewable Energy Services is a leader in development and outreach. Our focus is primarily directed towards solar, wind and land acquisition and mapping in the U.S. Energy industry. Our proven process has procured land for projects large and small. Cinco takes great pride in cultivating a reputation of excellence and fairness in the communities we work in. Our landmen not only represent Cinco, but also our clients with the utmost care and diligence in their everyday dealings. We strive to put the clients' message out to the community with integrity and accuracy. We know the importance of community involvement and development to any renewable project.