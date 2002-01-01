Company Profile

Circle Systems, Inc.

Circle Systems, Inc. logo
Circle Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of magnetic particles used for magnetic particle inspection for over 40 years. The in-depth knowledge of chemistry provided Circle Systems, Inc. an advantage to improve particle manufacturing, wetting agents, anti-foamers, corrosion inhibitors, and pH adjusters.

Contact Information

Address
1210 Osborne Road, St. Marys, GA, 31558, USA, Saint Marys, Georgia 31558 227
Phone
815-286-3271

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