Company Profile
Circle Systems, Inc.
Circle Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of magnetic particles used for magnetic particle inspection for over 40 years. The in-depth knowledge of chemistry provided Circle Systems, Inc. an advantage to improve particle manufacturing, wetting agents, anti-foamers, corrosion inhibitors, and pH adjusters.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1210 Osborne Road, St. Marys, GA, 31558, USA, Saint Marys, Georgia 31558 227
- Phone
- 815-286-3271
- Website
- https://circlesafe.com/