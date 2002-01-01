Company Profile
Cirtex Corp
Founded in 2003, Cirtex Corp. is the leading provider of shared, reseller, virtual and dedicated web hosting solutions. The company serves thousands of customers internationally through two dynamic brands-CirtexHosting and HostV. Cirtex Corp. offers 24/7 technical support and a 30- Day unconditional guarantee.
Contact Information
- Address
- Cirtex Corp,115 West 30th St.,, New York, NY 10001 227
- Phone
- 1-888-424-7839
- sumit@arnavgupta.com
- Website
- http://www.cirtexhosting.com/