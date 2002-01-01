Company Profile
Citel USA
CITEL is an international group established in 1937 that specializes in the manufacture and sale of Surge Protective Devices (SPD) to its worldwide customers. These devices protect sensitive electronic equipment and personnel from destructive transient over voltages originating from lightning strikes and electrical disturbances.
Contact Information
- Address
- 11381 Interchange Circle South, Miramar, FL 33025 227
- Phone
- 954.430.6310
- info@citel.us
- Website
- http://www.citel.us