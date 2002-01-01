Citizen Flanges pvt.ltd

The reputed firm is engaged in manufacturing the Stainless Steel as well as Carbon Steel Flanges, outfitting the requirements of many large and medium scales industries from all over the globe qualitatively. It has dedicated workforce of over 300 employees including highly qualified & experienced Technocrats, Engineers, Supervisors and Workers and has "State of the Art" manufacturing facilities capable of meeting any stringent parameters and in-house modern testing equipments to ensure supply of top quality Stainless, Duplex & Nickel Alloy Pipes, Flanges.