Company Profile
Clayton Power
Mobile and off-grid power systems based on lithium ion battery technology. Industries: Automotive, Industrial, Maritime, Military, Renewable Energy.
Products: Lithium Ion Batteries, Sine Wave Inverters, Inverter/Chargers, Battery Management Systems, Controllers.
Products: Lithium Ion Batteries, Sine Wave Inverters, Inverter/Chargers, Battery Management Systems, Controllers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Pakhusgaarden 42-48, Odense C., Fyn 5000 60
- Phone
- +45 46985760
- sales@claytonpower.com
- Website
- http://www.claytonpower.com/