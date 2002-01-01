Company Profile

Clayton Power

Clayton Power logo
Mobile and off-grid power systems based on lithium ion battery technology. Industries: Automotive, Industrial, Maritime, Military, Renewable Energy.
Products: Lithium Ion Batteries, Sine Wave Inverters, Inverter/Chargers, Battery Management Systems, Controllers.

Contact Information

Address
Pakhusgaarden 42-48, Odense C., Fyn 5000 60
Phone
+45 46985760

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