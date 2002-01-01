Company Profile
Clean Currents
Clean Currents is DC and Maryland's leading independent green energy company - offering residents and businesses carbon-free green power options, by bundling national Renewable Energy Credits with power from your current electric utility. Switching to wind power has never been easier and with conventional utility rates rising, you can actually SAVE money by switching to green power and locking in a lower rate.
Contact Information
- Address
- 155 Gibbs Street, Suite 425, Rockville, MD 20850 227
- Phone
- 301-754-0430