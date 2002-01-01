Clean Energy Associates (CEA)

CLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com) provides technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage clients around the globe who are financial institutions, project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and PV power plant owners. From our Corporate headquarters in Denver and other US locations, our engineering (IE/OE) team provides system design, energy modeling and forecasting, product benchmarking, technical due diligence, and supply chain services. Downstream, we audit projects through the full cycle, including technology selection, system design, construction, commissioning, project performance, re-power and upgrade analysis, and warranty support. From our Asian base in Shanghai, our team of engineers travel to upstream factories around the globe to conduct in-factory quality assurance via factory audits, production monitoring and pre-shipment product inspection. Clean Energy Associates serves the solar PV and energy storage industries through our expertise in PV modules, mounting structures (rackers) and trackers, inverters, and batteries and energy storage systems. Since 2008, CEA has reduced Buyers' risks and improved returns on investments via technical assurance, supply chain management, market intelligence, and engineering services