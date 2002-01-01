Company Profile
Clean Energy Collective
Clean Energy Collective pioneered the community solar model for clean energy production, which allows community members to purchase solar panels located in centralized solar gardens to offset their electricity use. CEC constructs and maintains the solar gardens, and the local utility company agrees to acquire the power from the community arrays. Consumers receive the same tax credits and electricity discounts as they would if the panels were installed on their roofs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 401 Tree Farm Drive, Carbondale, CO 81623 227
- Phone
- 800-646-0323
- Website
- http://www.easycleanenergy.com